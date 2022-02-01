$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.46. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

