$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.62. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

CPSI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,727. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $31,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $490,173. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $5,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

