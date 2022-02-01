$0.69 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 592.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $98,295,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.