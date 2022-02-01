$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Colgate-Palmolive also reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,651. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

