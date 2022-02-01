$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Navient posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NAVI opened at $17.43 on Friday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

