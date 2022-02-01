$0.97 EPS Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.02. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. 718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $86.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

