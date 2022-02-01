$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Maximus reported sales of $945.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

