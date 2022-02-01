$1.21 EPS Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

BZH opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $573.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78,758 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 233,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 199,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $10,786,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

