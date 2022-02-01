$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,475. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $91.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.