1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given New $20.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLWS. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

