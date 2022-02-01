$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

