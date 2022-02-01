$106.63 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce $106.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $107.40 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $408.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $448.05 million, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $456.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of EGP traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $196.74. The stock had a trading volume of 171,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.74. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.