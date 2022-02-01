$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce $107.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.44 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $107.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $435.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million.

PNTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of PNTG opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $473.29 million, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

