$11.33 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to post sales of $11.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.26 million and the highest is $11.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year sales of $40.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $53.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,176. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

