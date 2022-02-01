11,497 Shares in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $167.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

