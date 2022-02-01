140,210 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 140,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SDG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. 27,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $83.82 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.