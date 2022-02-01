$147.98 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report sales of $147.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.16 million and the highest is $148.84 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $144.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $592.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.05 million to $593.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $621.19 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $634.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,973. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,932.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,167,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

