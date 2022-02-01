1,500 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.