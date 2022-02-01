161 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,946,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Broadcom by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $585.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

