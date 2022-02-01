$174.43 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $174.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.59 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $165.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $728.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Alarm.com stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $491,791.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,304. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.