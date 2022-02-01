$19.05 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) will announce sales of $19.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Valens’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.28 million and the highest is $19.88 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $66.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.31 million to $68.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $118.09 million to $169.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valens.

NASDAQ VLNS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,171. Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Valens at the end of the most recent quarter.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

