$2.21 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $10.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.14.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.46. 761,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $138.52. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

