$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.08.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.27. 17,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,386. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.