21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 331,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 888,420 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

