232,608 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.