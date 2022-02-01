$242.67 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $242.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.19 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $242.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $922.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $67.78. 9,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6,763.24 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

