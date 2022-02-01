$25.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report $25.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $101.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $241.52 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $545.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NKTR opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

