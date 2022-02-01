272,100 Shares in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 272,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVI. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

