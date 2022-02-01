27,900 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,738,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 67,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 620.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 349,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 301,073 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

