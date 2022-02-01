$29.79 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce sales of $29.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $29.89 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $145.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

