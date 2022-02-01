$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.79. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $116.19 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.