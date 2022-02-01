36,000 Shares in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Stagwell Inc has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $888,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

