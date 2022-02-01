$365.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report sales of $365.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $357.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $91.23 and a 52-week high of $143.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

