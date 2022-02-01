370,093 Shares in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 370,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,393,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAY stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

