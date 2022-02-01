$431.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $431.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $443.90 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.44.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $197.56. 861,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,763. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average is $191.49. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

