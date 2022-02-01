4,659 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 326,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

