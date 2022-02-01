$467.50 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report sales of $467.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 355,710 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

