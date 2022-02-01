4,931 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $494.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.06 and a 200-day moving average of $431.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.