$5.83 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $5.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $25.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 84,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,670. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

