500,337 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,233,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,269. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

