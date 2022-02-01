$585.18 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $585.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.22 million to $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $53.04. 423,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,376. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

