$594.29 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post sales of $594.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $602.50 million and the lowest is $589.97 million. Entegris posted sales of $517.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average is $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

