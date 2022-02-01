$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million.

CUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

CUE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 3,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

