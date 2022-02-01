$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million.

CUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

CUE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 3,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.