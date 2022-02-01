$6.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce $6.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.67 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.35 billion to $33.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,243,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,925. The stock has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $6,132,060. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

