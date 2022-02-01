$673.50 Million in Sales Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will announce sales of $673.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.60 million and the highest is $674.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

Get Offerpad alerts:

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The company had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million.

OPAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.79.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,096,000.

NYSE OPAD traded up 0.14 on Thursday, reaching 3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 424,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,409. Offerpad has a 1 year low of 2.96 and a 1 year high of 20.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.09.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.