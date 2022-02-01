6,940 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 120.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diodes by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Diodes by 96.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $95.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

