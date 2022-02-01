70,000 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Bought by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. 25,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

