$73.60 Million in Sales Expected for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to announce sales of $73.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Root’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.20 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Root posted sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full year sales of $321.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.12 million to $326.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $253.57 million, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $287.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Root.

Get Root alerts:

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $507.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Root (ROOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.