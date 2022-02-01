$735.42 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report sales of $735.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BYD traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,966. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

