$8.75 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post sales of $8.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87,400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million.

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 15,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.