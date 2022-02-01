$8.75 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post sales of $8.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87,400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million.

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 15,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

